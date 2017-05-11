FAIR GROVE, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old Missouri man has been charged with second-degree rape about three months after committing to play football at a college in Kansas.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2pDkj7W ) reports that Austin Fodge was charged Saturday. Investigators allege he forced himself on a woman in April.

A message left with Fodge’s attorney by The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday wasn’t immediately returned.

The Fair Grove High School senior signed in February to play football at Benedictine College. The college’s coach, Larry Wilcox, said Wednesday he wasn’t aware of the charge and declined to comment about how it might impact Fodge’s future.

Fodge was arrested Friday. Court records show he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. If convicted, he could faces up to seven years in prison.

