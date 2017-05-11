CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - The Chandler Unified School District says Steve Belles won’t be coaching the Hamilton High School football team in the upcoming season.

Belles was placed on paid leave last month amid an ongoing hazing investigation involving some of the team’s players.

Chandler police say the hazing allegedly occurred between September 2015 and January 2017 on school grounds.

Six players were arrested in the case but only three have been charged.

In a statement Thursdsay, district officials said Dick Baniszewski will coach the Huskies in the 2017 season after serving as interim coach during spring practice.

They say Bellles has been offered a contract to continue teaching during the 2017-18 school year.

Belles has led the school to five state championships since he became Hamilton’s head coach in 2006.