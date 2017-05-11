A quick-thinking and courageous Texan ended his neighbor’s home invasion with a personal handgun.

Authorities are looking for two men, possibly from Central America, who broke into a northeast Houston residence and demanded cash Tuesday morning. One suspect was shot and killed by 19-year-old victim Ruben Garcia’s uncle.

A fourth suspect was apprehend nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“I didn’t know what was happening until I saw a man holding a gun to my mom’s head,” Mr. Garciatold a local NBC affiliate.

The teenager was tied up during the ordeal while two of his family members were pistol-whipped.

“They were telling us, ‘Where do you guys have money? We know you guys have money,’ and stuff like that,” the victim’s twin brother, Rene, told the station.

The teen said his family of five probably would not have survived intact if not for his uncle.

“If he didn’t save us, I think most likely one of us, we wouldn’t be here today,” Rene said.

Police told the station that the case will go to the Harris County Grand Jury.