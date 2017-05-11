NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents before starting a rookie minicamp.

The Titans announced the free agent signings Thursday night. Their rookie minicamp starts Friday.

Seven of the 12 free agents are offensive players, including quarterback Tyler Ferguson of Western Kentucky. The other offensive free agents are wide receivers Bra’Lon Cherry of North Carolina State, KeVonn Mabon of Ball State and Giovanni Pascascio of Louisville; running back Akeem Judd of Mississippi; and tackles Steven Moore of California and Jonah Pirsig of Minnesota.

The Titans added a pair of cornerbacks in Central Florida’s Jeremy Boykins and Connecticut’s John Green, linebacker Denzel Johnson of Texas Christian and nose tackles DeAngelo Brown of Louisville and Roderick Henderson of Alabama State.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL