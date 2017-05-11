A maintenance crew at Trump Links at Ferry Point in New York had to chase off two men with a chainsaw illegally chopping down trees.

The Bronx golf course operated by the Trump Organization was the target of vandalism on Wednesday when unidentified men jumped an 8-foot fence and began chopping down trees. Four were felled in total before the men were chased off.

“Well, at least you can see the golf course better, you know,” nearby resident Cornelius Hodges told a local CBS affiliate. “It wouldn’t block your view. That’s the only thing I can understand.”

Trump Links at Ferry Point is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course with over 7,400 yards of fairways and greens for golf fans to enjoy. The course was created in 1964.