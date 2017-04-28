There are now more smartphones, laptops and wireless-enabled tablets than people in the U.S. The devices now number 359.9 million, or 1.2 for every U.S. resident according to CTIA, a national trade group that tracks and represents the U.S. wireless communications industry.

The connected population are also data hogs. The organization also reports that Americans used 13.72 trillion megabytes of data in 2016. This is the equivalent of 1.58 million years of streaming videos, and 35 times the amount the nation used only five years ago. It is a healthy industry, however. Annual revenues from the wireless services and equipment alone now top $236 million, the organization reports.

“Americans are using more wireless data than ever. As wireless becomes central to our lives and the U.S. economy, it’s no surprise that Americans’ mobile data usage continues to skyrocket,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of the group, which now is calling for better infrastructure and “next generation” 5G networks to cope with the demand.

The annual report arrives at a time when some sociologists, psychologists and safety experts are wondering it Americans are now too close to their devices. In the last year, several studies have reported that smartphone “addiction” is now a factor. Heavy cellphone use can lead to depression and anxiety, say some studies, while loss of the device itself can be considered authentically “traumatic.”

Behavioral specialist are recommending that people reconnect via designated device-free times at home or in the work place. One Texas day care center even posted a sign to parents begging them to put down their phone and pay attention to their children at the end of the day.

Wireless devices and sophisticated technology also play a role in distracted driving.

“New technology in vehicles is causing us to become more distracted behind the wheel than ever before. Fifty-three percent of drivers believe if manufacturers put ‘infotainment’ dashboards and hands-free technology in vehicles, they must be safe,” the National Safety Council advises.

“Make no mistake: This multitasking technology is about convenience, not safety,” the nonprofit group says.