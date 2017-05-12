MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Star University of Minnesota running back Marion Barber Jr. left the university in 1981 for the NFL, but never earned his degree.

KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qanwyQ ) reports that at age 57, Barber has finished his course work and has graduated with a degree in youth services. Barber says he’s proud that he’s graduating with honors and had perfect attendance.

Barber says graduating fulfills a promise he made before hitting any football records. He says his wife, Karen, encouraged him to finish the schooling he began three decades ago.

Barber now works with students in the special education department at Armstrong High School, where he is also on the coaching staff for the football team. He says an internship last fall helped him land the full-time job.

___

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com