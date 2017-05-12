A new U.S. Marine Corps commercial features women with “fighting spirit” engaged on the battlefield, a departure from past efforts that shied away from such imagery.

Market researchers who spoke with female Marines prior to the release of “Battle Up” were told that recruitment commercials featured men in combat while women appeared in training environments. “Battle Up,” uploaded to YouTube on Friday, changes that.

“No one knows where it comes from; why some have it and some don’t. It’s the fighting spirit, and it needs to be fed,” a narrator says in the new ad. “It consumes fear, self-doubt and weakness. It stands ready to protect those in danger and to fight whatever shape the battle takes.”

Jonathan Chavez, co-founder and chief analytics officer with the analytics company Social Sphere, spoke to Marine Corps Times about the creative process.

“One of the things that we heard in particular is that depictions of females up to that point in Marine Corps advertising had largely depicted females in training environments,” Mr. Chavez said, the newspaper reported Friday. “Male advertising — or general market advertising — also featured Marines actually in service, in fleet, doing their jobs.”

The new ad comes roughly four months after the first female infantry Marines arrived at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Three women — a rifleman, a machine gunner and mortar Marine — arrived at 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in mid-January.