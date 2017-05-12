CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) - An attorney who helped represent former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky at his child sex abuse trial must be resentenced for embezzling $767,000 from his clients because a sentencing judge made a math error.

The Superior Court ruled Thursday that the error resulted in a 5 1/2- to 18-year term for Karl Rominger (ROH’-mihn-jur) - a full 12 months longer than Rominger should have received once all the terms he received for various times were added together. The court says, “We cannot uncover where the additional 12-month prison term was imposed.”

As a result, the judge who sentenced Rominger in Cumberland County eight months ago must re-sentence him. A date for that hasn’t been scheduled.

The order doesn’t affect a separate 20-month federal prison sentence against Rominger for federal income tax evasion imposed in October.