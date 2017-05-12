CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.

UNC officials announced Friday that Harris signed his scholarship paperwork and is expected to join the Tar Heels this summer after he graduates from LSU.

Harris said in March that he would transfer to North Carolina for his final season.

Harris started 12 games as a sophomore in 2015, but was pulled after a struggling in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin followed by a bad start against Jacksonville State in Week 2.

The Tar Heels wrapped up spring practice last month without settling on a successor to Mitch Trubisky, who turned pro after one season as the starter and was drafted by Chicago with the No. 2 overall pick.

___

