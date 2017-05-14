ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have hired Miami Dolphins player personnel director Joe Schoen to be their assistant general manager.

The hiring was announced Sunday in Brandon Beane’s first move since taking over as the Bills’ general manager last week.

Schoen spent the past eight years serving in various amateur and professional scouting roles with the Dolphins.

His ties to Beane began with the Carolina Panthers, where the two broke into the NFL as interns a few years apart. Schoen spent seven years in Carolina’s scouting department, while Beane worked his way up to become the Panthers assistant GM.

Beane replaces GM Doug Whaley, who was fired along with most of Buffalo’s scouting staff a day after the NFL draft ended.

