Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, is celebrating Mother’s Day by stumping for abortion rights on Twitter.

Nothing says “I love you, Mom!” like standing up for the right of mothers everywhere to get the care they need. https://t.co/uFRM9UeosH — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 14, 2017

Planned Parenthood is the leading provider of abortions in America, performing more than 320,000 last year.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the irony:

@CecileRichards Nothing says “I hate you, child” by terminating his or her life. — Connor Boyack (@cboyack) May 14, 2017

@CecileRichards Thanks to the abortion industry, 50 million Americans will never have the chance to say “I love you, Mom!” pic.twitter.com/BZ8tpp9LZC — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) May 14, 2017

@CecileRichards Nothing says “I love you, Mom!” Like the deafening silence of a dead baby who will never say “I love you, Mom!” Amiright? — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 14, 2017

Republicans have pledged to divest the abortion giant’s more than $500 million in annual taxpayer funding to women’s health clinics that do not perform abortions