Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for an investigation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to uncover “any interference to thwart the investigation” into Russia’s meddling in the presidential race.

The New York Democrat said Mr. Sessions “seems to be violating” his recusal from the Russia investigation by participating in the decision to fire former FBI director James Comey.

“He didn’t tell the truth about meeting with the Russians, so he recused himself,” Mr. Schumer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Now he seems to be violating that recusal.”

Mr. Schumer, who accused Mr. Sessions of lying about his contacts with Russian officials during his confirmation hearings and called on him to step down, said he asked the inspector general to look into the matter.

“The actions of the last week make all the more reason that he should not be attorney general,” he said.