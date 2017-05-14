ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A former student-athlete and his parents are suing a South Carolina school district, saying its employees were more concerned about a school’s football team than the young man.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2pz6tHR) Civic Campbell and his parents are seeking punitive and actual damages from the Rock Hill school district because of a beating in 2013 that require facial reconstruction surgery. The federal court lawsuit says Campbell was excluded from the Northwestern High School football team and bullied by students.

School district officials deny any wrongdoing by employees. Court documents show they believe the lawsuit should be dismissed because it was filed after the statute of limitations expired.

Attorney Jason Burgess says the attack affected Campbell’s prospects for the future.

Court records show the attacker was convicted in the assault.

