Sen. Lindsey Graham said President Trump should not pick one of his Senate colleagues to head the FBI.

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, would “under normal circumstances be a superb choice to be FBI director,” Mr. Graham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

But the South Carolina Republican added that the climate surrounding the bureau, including its ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential race, precludes an appointee with a background in politics.

“I think it’s now time to pick somebody that comes from within the ranks or is of such reputation that has no political background at all,” Mr. Graham said. “I would encourage the president to pick somebody we can all rally around, including those working in the FBI.”

The Justice Department is interviewing replacements for former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Mr. Trump last week.

Candidates include former Justice Department official Alice Fisher, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Rogers.

Mr. Graham recommended someone from within the bureau’s ranks to succeed Mr. Comey.

“I think it’s time for an FBI agent to lead the FBI,” he said. “When you talk about a new person to lead the FBI, how about an FBI agent who is above reproach?”