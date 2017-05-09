Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Trump needs to stop tweeting and talking about the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

“I would advise the president not to tweet or comment about the investigation as we go forward,” Mr. Graham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The Russians did interfere in our election. I don’t think they changed the outcome, have no evidence of collusion, but the president needs to back off here and let the investigation go forward.”

The South Carolina Republican called Mr. Trump’s tweet alluding to “tapes” of conversations with former FBI director James Comey “inappropriate.”

“If there are any tapes, they have to be turned over,” Mr. Graham said. “You can’t be cute about tapes. If there are any tapes of this conversation, they need to be turned over. I doubt if there are, but we need to clear the air there also.”

He also said Mr. Comey should testify before Congress to clear the air on his firing.

“I think it requires somebody like me, a Republican, to call Comey before the [Senate] Judiciary Committee to let him explain that conversation,” he said. “Right now, I do not believe President Trump is a target or subject of any investigation regarding collusion with the Russians. That’s what I believe. But this tweet has to be answered.”