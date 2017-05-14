ANALYSIS/OPINION:

“They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshipped and served created things rather than the Creator “

— Romans 1:25

“The Marketing of Evil” is one of the most important books of the past 20 years.

First released in hardcover in 2005 and in paperback in 2015, the book by David Kupelian (managing editor of WorldNetDaily.com) profoundly explains the marketing tactics in continuous use by the left in their attempt to destroy God and His created order and replace them with a world where mankind is sovereign.

As a marketing professional, when I first read Mr. Kupelian’s book some 12 years ago, I was impressed by his careful and thorough documentation of the propaganda plan set forth by radical activists whose goals are to redefine “right as wrong” and “wrong as right” in the areas of human sexuality, the value of innocent human life and the structure of the family. As a person who believes in the intrinsic value and limitless potential of every human being and as someone whose heart breaks when an individual discards who God made them to be and embraces a lie about their very existence, I had grave concern about the direction of our nation after reading “The Marketing of Evil.”

Flash forward to today, and we see that not only has the left widely succeeded in brainwashing much of the American populace into believing utter nonsense (for example, Bruce Jenner is a woman simply because he has decided it is so), but their “success” has also thrown us into such chaos that we collectively no longer know the difference between a male and a female. This acceptance of the lie — which is, at its core, that there is no one true God who is above and separate from His creation — has so permeated American culture and polite conversation, that even investigative journalists at most media outlets, including Fox News and this newspaper, now routinely refer to Bruce (aka Caitlyn) as “she.”

The awful, natural consequences that follow a culture focused on satisfying the arrogant desire of men and women to be their own gods are now infecting every area of life: Education is hijacked to teach moral relativism rather than science or facts, entertainment is permeated with the debasing of humanity, individuals and society become increasingly “entitled” to things and services at someone else’s expense, and children are left fatherless or motherless.

Paul forewarned us in Romans 1:28-31 of what becomes of nations that continue to reject Him: “Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy.”

Do we really want to become a country with “no fidelity, no love, no mercy”?

God forbid. Yes, God does forbid. And only He can rescue us — but it starts with our seeking the truth found only in Him.

It takes courage to swim against the torrent of cultural sewage rushing through our lives. It takes a sense of wonder and awe to seek truth with open hearts and honest conversation. And here, Mr. Kupelian provides another somber warning: The purveyors of evil are out to squelch your rights to free speech, to public debate, to openly practice the Christian faith. One only need visit FreeToBelieve.com for real-life horror stories on how decent Americans of faith are persecuted and punished for practicing their First Amendment rights.

The personal price of questioning society’s embrace of moral relativism can be steep. If you speak out against pornography or in favor of traditional marriage or against the killing of preborn babies, then you risk being punished either by exclusion or by the courts. Such censure also often comes at the hands of friends and allies who are too timid or too ashamed to face how they may have fallen.

But unless you and I are willing to admit where we, too, have failed to uphold the truth and ask for God’s forgiveness in our own lives, there can be no redemption. As we seek God’s face and arm ourselves with prayer and His Word, we can become bold and learn to speak the truth always with love. This is the only way that America can recover.

