SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Police in Springfield say a man who was struck by a train as he apparently was taking a selfie remains in critical condition.

Police tell The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2pLQPnz ) the 33-year-old man was standing near the tracks Saturday afternoon with his back to an Amtrak train that was slowing down as it approached a station. They say he was holding up his phone in what they believe was an effort to take a photo of himself with the train in the background.

They say the train struck his arm and spun him around, causing him fall. He was then struck by the train.

Police did not release the man’s name on Sunday.