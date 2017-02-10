Rep. Jason Chaffetz reportedly is telling House colleagues that he will take on a “substantial role” at the Fox News Channel after finishing his term in Congress.

The Utah Republican has been mum about his plans since announcing last month that he will not seek reelection in 2018, calling the move a “personal decision to return to the private sector.”

Some have speculated he will run for Utah governor in 2020, but Washingtonian magazine cites two GOP lawmakers and four senior House Republican aides who say Mr. Chaffetz has been talking about taking his talents to television.

Mr. Chaffetz was a frequent on-air contributor at Fox during the 2016 race, and rumors of his desire for a gig at the network have been circulating at the local level.

“Let’s just say that when Jason told us he was headed to Fox, no one was surprised,” one senior House Republican aide told the Washingtonian’s Elaina Plott.

Another House Republican said Mr. Chaffetz was “gunning for” a position at Fox, calling it his “first choice once he announced his plans” not to seek reelection.

“He’s probably one of the most media-capable members in the House,” another senior House aide said, “just based on total time spent on a television camera.”