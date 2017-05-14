CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois is paying $230,000 to replace worn-out sod on the school’s football practice fields at the Urbana-Champaign campus.

Athletics officials say the new turf was grown in Wisconsin and is the same grass used on the Chicago Bears’ practice fields. The sod has a sand base that improves drainage during wet weather. That makes it more resilient and better able to handle stress - like the force of a 200-pound athlete.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qaGtBD ) the sod on the field east of Memorial Stadium was last replaced in 2008.

The athletic department is paying for the project. Work should be finished this month, giving the sod enough time to be ready for football practices in early August.

