President Trump decried the increasing number of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty Monday and directed the Justice Department to address the problem.

In a meeting with police officials in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump said attacks on police increased nearly 40 percent last year from 2015.

“They’ve had it with what’s going on, and we’re going to get it taken care of,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to get it taken care of quickly.”

Mr. Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers’ Memorial Week and Police Week. Last year, 118 officers died in the line of duty.

The president is directing Justice to develop a strategy “to better prevent and prosecute crimes of violence against federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers,” he said.

“Some of you have suffered greatly and we’re going to take care of it,” Mr. Trump told officers.

Total law-enforcement officer fatalities through Sunday were up 39 percent over the same period last year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Firearms-related fatalities actually dropped slightly during that period, from 18 last year to 16 so far this year.