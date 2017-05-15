BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Baton Rouge high school quarterback who was set to graduate next week was fatally shot.

News outlets report Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L ‘Jean McKneely says 18-year-old Bryant Lee was fatally shot in the head Saturday morning. Two other victims suffered minor injuries.

McKinley High School football coach Ken Hilton says this is the second time this school year that Lee has been shot. Lee was previously shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in November.

Hilton says Lee had a 3.5-grade point average and was set to graduate Wednesday. Authorities say they don’t have a motive or suspect in the shooting.