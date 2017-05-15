Judges from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals questioned Monday how they were to know if the Trump administration’s executive order on travel and refugees was truly justified by national security concerns or officials were using those concerns to prop up a Muslim ban.

A three-judge panel from the appellate court heard arguments over the state of Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the legality of President Trump’s revised order — which would temporarily block refuge resettlement and for 90 days ban travel of foreign nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to the United States.

The Justice Department appealed a ruling issued by a lower court in Hawaii, which blocked the Trump administration’s roll out of the revised order while the merits of the case are argued in court.

“The executive order sets out national security justifications, but how is a court to know if in fact it’s a Muslim ban in the guise of national security justification?” Judge Ronald M. Gould asked acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall.

Mr. Wall pointed to the prior Supreme Court ruling in Kleindienst v. Mandel, which he said prevents the court from “second-guessing of national security determinations” of an order if the order itself appears on its face to have a legitimate purpose.

The exception to that rule in this case would be if there appeared to be bad faith on the part of the president, he said.

“Here you would need official capacity statements — that were unequivocal, post-inauguration — to show the president and members of his cabinet were acting in bad faith and I just don’t think they can make that kind of a remarkable showing here,” Mr. Wall said.

Arguing for Hawaii, attorney Neal Katyal said Mr. Trump has never disavowed statements he made on the campaign trail about stopping Muslims from immigrating to the United States.

Just hours before another lawsuit over the travel ban was heard last week in the 4th Circuit, Mr. Trump’s campaign website was scrubbed of statements in which he called for a “shutdown of Muslims” entering the U.S.

Mr. Katyal said Mr. Trump’s statement’s would not forever preclude him from enacting other immigration reforms down the road — though he noted going through Congress might be the route required. But he said the travel ban case goes well beyond the scope of any other recently adopted policy.

“The government has not engaged in mass dragnet exclusions in the last 50 years. This is something new,” Mr. Katyal said.

Judge Michael Daly Hawkins noted that both sides had sought to construe Mr. Trump’s comments about the revised executive order in different ways.

“Why shouldn’t we be deferential to the office of the president of the United States on such issues?” he said.

Mr. Katyal argued that the court should not give the president deference over his claims the travel ban was meant to address national security concerns because the court is meant to evaluate the case as an objective observer.

“That is the million-dollar question, Judge Hawkins,” Mr. Katyal said. “I don’t think there is any precedent in this court or any other, when you are thinking about what a reasonable observer would view as an establishment clause problem, that you defer to a government official. The whole test is an objective observer, not what the president thinks.”

He said the court doesn’t need to resort to “psychoanalysis or trying to get in the president’s head” to determine the true purpose of the order.

“You don’t, your honor, need to be Sigmund Freud in order to affirm the district court,” Mr. Katyal said. “You just simply must ask, what would an objective observer think with these sorts of statements?”