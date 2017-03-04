Oddsmakers already pinned the Washington Redskins as long shots to win the Super Bowl next year.

As it turns out, they don’t have much faith in the Redskins winning the NFC East either.

Bovada, an online sports book, released odds of conference and divisional titles Monday and the Redskins are at 4-1 to win the NFC East, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles as least likely in the division.

Bovada lists the Redskins at 22-1 to win the NFC outright. They are 50-1 underdogs to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys, last year’s NFC East winner, are listed as repeat favorites with 6-5 odds. The Giants are second with 5-2 odds.

The Redskins finished 8-7-1 last season and third in the division.