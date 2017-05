The Redskins training camp sessions will open to the public on July 27, the team announced Monday.

Sessions at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va. will run from July 27 through Aug. 13. Practice sessions are open to the public. Fan Appreciation Day is Aug. 5.

The full schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 27

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Friday, July 28

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Saturday, July 29

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Monday, July 31

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 1

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 2

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Special Teams Practice

Thursday, Aug. 3

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 5

1:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 6

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Monday, Aug. 7

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13

10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3 p.m. Practice