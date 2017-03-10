Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III might not find a job in the NFL this upcoming season, but at least he’s finding happiness off the field.

Griffin announced on Sunday he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Grete Sadeiko. The couple is also expecting a child together.

Happy Mothers Day to my Fiancée and our baby’s mother to be!!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/wsicb7xK9h — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 14, 2017

This will be Griffin’s second marriage, who filed for divorce from his college sweetheart in September. Griffin was previously married for three years and had a girl with his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

No word if fans will donate to Griffin’s wedding registry this time around.