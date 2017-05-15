RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks on Monday signed wide receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman following the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Seahawks also released quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom to clear spots on the 90-man roster.

Noil and Coleman were tryout players during Seattle’s weekend minicamp. Noil played three seasons at Texas A&M; and was a top recruit coming out of high school but failed to match the hype. He declared early for the NFL draft after being arrested for marijuana possession late last year.

Coleman had a brief stint with the Seahawks last season as a linebacker before switching to fullback.

Howard’s release leaves just three quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps.

___

