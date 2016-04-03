David Mueller, a radio DJ who is accused by Taylor Swift of groping the pop star at a 2013 backstage meet-and-greet, is asking a judge to decline Ms. Swift’s request for a women’s studies professor to testify on her behalf in a federal lawsuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In July, University of Colorado Boulder professor Lorraine Bayard de Volo submitted a nearly-20 page document to Ms. Swift’s attorney containing her analysis of Mr. Mueller’s previous “pleadings and deposition testimony” in the now-four-year legal saga.

In the document, Ms. de Volo essentially argued that Mr. Mueller groped Ms. Swift’s rear end at the photo op as a display of dominance motivated out of his wounded pride when he felt he was disrespected by Ms. Swift and her entourage.

But Mr. Mueller —who maintains that it was Ms. Swift’s false allegation that led to him losing his job — protests that Ms. de Volo has never met him, much less conducted an in-person psychological examination.

“She has never before served as an expert witness, and apparently has no training in psychology,” Mr. Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, said in a motion filed with the court Thursday, THR reported. “Nonetheless, according to Ms. Bayard de Volo’s written report, she intends to opine that Mr. Mueller had the profile of a person likely to sexually assault women.”

Mr. McFarland said that Ms. de Volo’s argument amounted to an “offensive” gender profiling that is “certainly no more helpful to the jury, than classic racial or ethnic profiling.”

The trial phase of Mueller v. Swift is expected to begin Aug. 7 in U.S. District Court in Colorado, THR reported.