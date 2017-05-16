ESPN announcer Beth Mowins will become the first woman to announce a nationally televised NFL game.

Mowins will handle play-by-play duties of the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11, the network announced Tuesday.

Mowins will call the Denver Broncos against Los Angeles Chargers with former head coach Rex Ryan. She will be the first woman since 1987 to call a regular season NFL game and the first woman to ever do it on a national broadcast.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to working with Rex and our entire ESPN team,” Mowins said in a press release. “As lifelong fans of the NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ franchise, we want to bring the same passion to the broadcast as our predecessors have all done.”

Mowins joined ESPN in 1994 and has been calling college football since 2005. Mowins has also done preseason broadcasts for the Oakland Raiders since 2015.