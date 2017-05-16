TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals starting inside linebacker Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery to repair a lingering problem.

Coach Bruce Arians said after Tuesday’s first OTA session that “if everything goes perfect,” Bucannon could be ready for the season opener Sept. 10 at Detroit. But Arians said there’s always a chance he won’t.

Bucannon was selected as a safety in the first round out of Washington State in 2014. The Cardinals soon moved him to inside linebacker because of a need at that position and he’s been there since.

Bucannon led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons. He had 127 two seasons ago and 100 last year.

In Bucannon’s absence, first-round draft pick Haason Reddick moves into a starting role.

___

