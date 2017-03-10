Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins bet on himself in 2016 and it has paid off — with the respect of his peers.

Cousins came in at No. 70 on the NFL’s annual “Top 100” list Monday, which is voted on by players in the league. Cousins was ranked No. 85 last year.

The Redskins quarterback is still searching for a long-term contract. Cousins played the 2016 season on the franchise tag worth $19.95 million.

After not agreeing to a contract extension, the Redskins tagged Cousins again and he is scheduled to make nearly $24 million this upcoming season.

Cousins threw for a career-high 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, meanwhile, was ranked No. 65, jumping up 12 spots from 2016.