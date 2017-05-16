ELKHART, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say there could be passenger train delays in central Illinois after a late night freight train derailment.

A Union Pacific spokesperson says no injuries or hazardous materials were involved. Several cars of a freight train carrying automobiles derailed near Elkhart around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Amtrak officials say some passenger trains could be delayed Tuesday and buses will be used to transport passengers where needed.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says some area roads were closed and crews were been called to assist with cleanup.