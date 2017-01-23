Peyton Manning has prepared for hundreds of football games, but now the former quarterback will have to prepare for something else: an award show.

The former quarterback will host the 25th annual ESPY awards on ABC on July 12 in Los Angeles. The show honors athletes across various sports.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host The ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a press release. “The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career—I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

This isn’t the first time Manning has done something outside the box, having hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2007.

Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He spent 17 years in the NFL, the majority with the Indianapolis Colts, and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.