SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego State has cut off talks to share a stadium with a group that wants to attract an MLS team as the centerpiece of a billion dollar development at the site of aging Qualcomm Stadium.

In a statement released Tuesday, the school says the city should pursue “a transparent” process to develop a plan for the 166-acre site.

FS Investors unveiled plans for its SoccerCity development less than two weeks after the NFL’s Chargers announced they were relocating to the Los Angeles area.

An official with FS Investors says SDSU’s decision will jeopardize the future of its football team. The city has said it would like to close Qualcomm Stadium after the 2018 season.

San Diego State wants some of the Qualcomm site land for a campus expansion.

Athletic director J.D. Wicker has said SDSU is prepared to build a stadium on its own.