NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have promoted Jon Salge to a position as college scouting director and Brandon Taylor to a role as national scout.

Salge has been with the Titans for 11 seasons in a variety of roles, most recently as a college area scout handling schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

Taylor has spent 10 years with the Titans. He has scouted the Midwest and Southeast.

The Titans also added Tom Roth and Mike Boni as area scouts.

Roth spent 12 years scouting college players for the Buffalo Bills.

Boni was with the Arizona Cardinals for the last nine seasons. He spent two years as the Cardinals’ scouting representative of the National Scouting Service before spending seven seasons as an area scout.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL