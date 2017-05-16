EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed offensive lineman Freddie Tagaloa out of their rookie minicamp.

Tagaloa played left tackle and left guard the last two seasons for Arizona, which listed him at 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds. Before sitting out the 2014 season because of NCAA transfer rules, Tagaloa started his college career with California. He played left tackle and right tackle there and was selected as a team captain in his sophomore year.

Current Vikings players Marcus Sherels (2010) and Adam Thielen (2013) were signed after tryouts at rookie minicamp.

The Vikings made room on their roster Tuesday by releasing defensive lineman B.J. DuBose, their sixth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2015. He missed the 2016 season with a knee injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL