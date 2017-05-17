TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol officials say agents have shot and wounded a man at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona after an exchange of gunfire.

They say the incident occurred north of Tombstone about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Border officials say the man drove his vehicle into the checkpoint at the intersection of State Route 80 and State Route 82 and colliding with traffic barriers.

The checkpoint was closed at the time due to windy conditions.

They say the man then began shooting at agents at the checkpoint.

Agents returned fire and the wounded man was taken by helicopter to a Tucson-area hospital for treatment.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Border Patrol officials say the incident will be investigated by the FBI, the Tombstone Marshal’s Office and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department.