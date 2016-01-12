A senior Democrat said Wednesday that Turkish bodyguards caught on tape beating protesters outside that country’s embassy on Tuesday should be arrested, and have their diplomatic visas revoked.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in town to meet with President Trump earlier Tuesday. Protesters gathered peacefully outside the embassy that evening and, according to video at the scene, were attacked — including by members of the president’s security detail.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the top Democrat on the House immigration subcommittee, said they should be ousted from the U.S.

“Yesterday’s attackers should be arrested immediately and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And if Erdoğan bodyguards who participated in this attack have entered the country on diplomatic visas, those visas should be revoked right away,” she said.

“Their assault was not just on individual protestors, but an open assault on our collective First Amendment rights,” she added.