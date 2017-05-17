CHICAGO (AP) - A Democrat running for Illinois governor in 2018 is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Wednesday the House of Representatives should begin impeachment proceedings. He says there are “credible reports” that Trump “obstructed justice in the investigation of the Russian hacking of our democracy.”

Pritzker was a top supporter of Hillary Clinton, helping raise millions for her unsuccessful campaign against Trump. The Chicago billionaire says calling for impeachment is “not something done lightly” but that it’s necessary.

The White House has denied Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation.

Pritzker is among several Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Others include state Sen. Daniel Biss, businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar (ah-MAY’-uh puh-WAHR’).