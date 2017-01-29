LEESBURG — Less than two months remain until the Redskins deadline for a long-term deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins, but coach Jay Gruden isn’t losing sleep over reaching an agreement.

“My approach really is just going to be, I’m not going to be concerned about it, really,” Gruden said, speaking from a charity golf tournament hosted by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. “I know he’s going to be here this season, that’s all I care about, and whatever happens happens with his agent and our organization.”

From Gruden’s perspective, he has the 2017 season to think about. Whether Cousins plays under the $24 million franchise tag or with a different contract having been negotiated, Gruden knows he’ll have him under center, since the Redskins do not plan to trade Cousins.

“I’m excited to coach Kirk for a third year in a row,” Gruden said. “He’s got two good years under his belt in our system, and I think it’s going to be very good for him, and you’re going to see major growth from him again, and you know, I’d love to have him for a long-term deal, but this is the year I’m worried about.”