LEESBURG — Speaking from the clubhouse patio at the Golf Club at Lansdowne, a Virginia resort where linebacker Ryan Kerrigan hosted a charity tournament Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden gave updates on a pair of veteran defenders recovering from injuries.

Gruden said that, from what he has heard, outside linebacker Junior Galette should be able to join the team by the end of July.

“He’s running and lifting, all that stuff right now,” Gruden said. “We’ll probably keep him out of the team stuff for OTAs but hopefully he’ll be full go at training camp.”

Training camp begins July 27. Gruden said that having Galette available by then is his “initial plan,” but trainers and Galette himself will be the ultimate decision-makers. Galette is recovering from a second torn Achilles’ in two years.

Safety DeAngelo Hall is also rehabbing. Hall tore his ACL last September, and the Redskins have taken a patient approach with him.

Gruden said it’s possible that Hall could start the season on the Physically Unable to Play list, though he could be ready sooner. Hall moved to safety last year after playing cornerback for most of his career, so he may need to put in some practice time before he’s game-ready.

“I don’t really have a target for D-Hall,” Gruden said. “We’ll wait and see on that. It could be a start the season on PUP. We’ll have to wait and see how he goes.”