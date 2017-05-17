Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

May 11

The Lexington Herald-Leader on reforming Kentucky’s tax code:

There’s been plenty to distract Gov. Matt Bevin and state legislators from the challenging task of reforming the Kentucky tax code.

But with the news last week that revenues are expected to fall over $100 million short of projections by the time the state fiscal year ends June 30 - likely spurring further cuts to an already-bare-bones state budget - reforming Kentucky’s tax code needs to take center stage.

Although he hasn’t set a date, Bevin has indicated he will call a special session on tax reform sometime in the fall. He has asked law firms to bid on writing a new tax code for Kentucky, with a deadline of late September to deliver that document.

But legislators can’t wait until late September to take on something as big, complex, important and politically volatile as overhauling the tax code. And they can’t rely on an outside contractor to write a code that will be fair to citizens and generate enough money to provide government services they need and demand.

Bevin and other Republicans seem taken with the idea of lowering income taxes and increasing sales taxes, which they call consumption taxes.

It’s an approach that has been disastrous in Kansas, where legislators this week are debating a $1 billion tax increase to fill their budget gap, and there’s no reason to believe it could be successful here.

Income taxes account for 43 percent of Kentucky’s revenue. Taking a chunk out could dig a deep hole that would be hard to fill by increasing sales taxes, which now contribute 33 percent of the state’s revenue.

It’s also just not fair. Anna Baumann, with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, made this case Monday on KET’s Kentucky Tonight Monday during a discussion on tax policy.

Cutting the top income tax rate from 6 percent to 5 percent, she said, would cut taxes for the wealthiest 1 percent of Kentucky taxpayers by $7,000 a year, while adding another penny to the 5 percent sales tax would increase the total tax burden on 60 percent of Kentucky taxpayers at the lower end of the income scale. And as that lower income majority becomes poorer from that burden tax collections will decline.

Bevin has promised to look at Kentucky’s hundreds of generous tax exemptions (we exempt more taxes than it we collect), claiming “there are no sacred cows.” We agree with the critical exception of the tax exemptions on food and medicine. Kentucky is a poor state; people struggling to survive should not face higher bills at the grocery or drug store. But there is every reason to look at taxing the rapidly growing service sector.

In January, well before he knew there would be a revenue shortfall, Bevin, in his state of the commonwealth address, promised tax reform, including raising more tax revenue. His fellow Republicans didn’t react well then to tax increases and they don’t seem to have warmed up to the idea since.

Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, said on the KET panel that if he wants to increase taxes, “it’s imperative the governor sells this to the people of Kentucky and to members of the Kentucky General Assembly.”

Even more imperative, the governor needs to have a tax plan that funds the state adequately without impoverishing even more of its citizens.

May 14

The Bowling Green Daily News on the high school state championship’s move to Kroger Field:

Area high school football fans will have a significantly longer road trip to see the commonwealth’s top teams battle it out for state championships later this year.

After an eight-year run in Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens-Smith Stadium, the KHSAA Board of Control voted Wednesday to move the six football state championships to the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington for 2017 and 2018.

Though disappointing, the decision hardly comes as a surprise. In effect, Western Kentucky became a victim of its own success in regards to hosting the high school state championships. For the past two years, WKU’s success on the gridiron earned the school the right to host the Conference USA championship game. It made for a great - albeit chaotic - weekend of football for area and out-of-town fans, since the C-USA championship game is scheduled for the same time period as the KHSAA’s big lineup of state championship games.

Since the final decision on hosting the C-USA championship - awarded to the conference’s top team - isn’t made until near or at the end of the regular season, the resulting scramble to accommodate both Conference USA and the KHSAA has been problematic for both parties as well as host WKU.

“The last two years, the fact that we’ve hosted the Conference USA championship game added a lot of challenges for the KHSAA and the schools involved,” WKU athletics director Todd Stewart told the Daily News. “I understand that. Certainly, it created challenges for them and it created challenges for us because our own football team had needs, the team we were hosting had needs and the championship game needed to have access to the facility.

“For two straight years, to have to work around that created challenges.”

Kentucky - a member of the SEC, which holds its championship game at a neutral site - offers a much more predictable venue for the KHSAA. Kroger Field, previously known as Commonwealth Stadium, has a seating capacity of 61,000 compared to Houchens-Smith Stadium’s 22,113 - a bump not really necessary based on annual attendance.

And Lexington, which hasn’t hosted the state football championships since 1976, offers a similarly central location for high school football fans from across the state to congregate.

The KHSAA plans to reevaluate its venue for the football state championships following the 2018 games, and Stewart said WKU would welcome the opportunity to again host - but the same challenges with the unpredictable schedule could hinder that bid if the Hilltoppers continue their recent unprecedented run of success on the football field.

For now at least, the road to the state championship just got a little longer - literally - for the area’s high school football programs.

May 12

The Bowling Green Daily News on recent boom in Kentucky’s tourism:

Tourism is key to any city or state. The money that comes in as a result of tourism helps many communities survive.

When many people think of tourism and hot destination spots, they often think of places such as Charleston, S.C.; Washington, D.C.; Walt Disney World; Destin, Fla.; Gulf Shores, Ala.; Aspen, Colo.; Chicago; Nashville; San Francisco; Dallas; Atlanta; Savannah, Ga; Las Vegas; New York; Los Angeles and many, many other places.

These are all fun places that draw tourists by the hundreds of thousands each year and in doing so bring in billions of dollars. It’s great news for these cities and these states, because no small portion of their revenue comes from the tourism dollars they receive each year.

We agree that all of these places and others are great spots to visit and spend money, but we also believe Kentucky has a lot to offer in the way of tourism and the proof is found in a recent tourism report that the state of Kentucky and its Caves, Lakes and Corvettes region both experienced increases in tourism’s economic impact in 2016 compared to 2015.

Tourism in the Caves, Lakes and Corvettes region had a $709.3 million economic impact, while the state’s overall tourism impact was $14.5 billion. The state number was an increase of more than 5 percent from $13.7 billion in 2015. Kentucky’s tourism industry experienced the strongest overall economic impact growth rate since 2005, and direct expenditures by tourists accounted for more than $9.2 billion of the total - an increase of 5.1 percent since 2015.

The tourism report said, “All nine tourism regions showed gains in revenues between 2015 and 2016. The largest increase occurred in the Kentucky’s Southern Shorelines Region. It increased by 7.6 percent between the two years. It was followed closely by the Northern Kentucky River Region with a 7.3 percent increase.”

Warren County grew by $20 million in tourism economic impact in 2016 compared to 2015.

These very significant numbers for 2016 show that Kentucky is becoming more and more of a destination spot for tourists, which is wonderful news to say the least.

Not only is more tourism good news for the state’s economy, it’s also great news for jobs in Kentucky.

Kentucky tourism supported nearly 193,000 jobs and generated more than $1.5 billion in tax revenue - with $195.1 million going directly to local communities. Tourism puts people to work in Kentucky, providing $3.2 billion in wages in 2016.

Kentucky is becoming a real player in attracting tourists to our state.

And why shouldn’t it?

We as a state are blessed to have hundreds of miles of shoreline. We have the largest cave system in the country in Mammoth Cave, people can visit the Perryville Battlefield to the east of Bowling Green, Abraham Lincoln’s and Jefferson Davis’ birthplaces, enjoy many of our beautiful lakes and an abundance of creeks and streams. Tourists can visit Appalachia and see all of the beautiful settings it has to offer. Tourists can also visit our state’s capital in Frankfort which is full of history.

In Bowling Green, people come from all over the country to view the National Corvette Museum, Beech Bend, Hobson House, Lost River Cave and our historic downtown and Western Kentucky University.

These numbers wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of so many people and organizations promoting tourism within the state. We truly applaud all of them on their dedicated efforts and for doing all they can to continue to make Kentucky more of a tourist destination.

