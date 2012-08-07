President Trump will interview four candidates to lead the FBI, including two former politicians and two individuals with extensive experience in the bureau.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer identified those meeting with the president as former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Connecticut independent; former Republican Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; acting FBI director Andrew McCabe; and retired top FBI official Richard McFeely.

The candidates are expected to meet with Mr. Trump once he returned to the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Only Mr. McCabe was on the list of names the Justice Department previously provided as candidates who had met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. However, a DOJ spokeswoman said Wednesday that Mr. Sessions had spoken with all four of the candidates mentioned by the White House.