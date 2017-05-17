President Trump’s transition team knew that retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn was under investigation over foreign lobbying before picking him as national security adviser, according to a New York Times report.

Citing “two people familiar with the case,” The Times reported that Mr. Flynn told Donald F. McGahn II, the transition team’s chief lawyer and now the White House counsel, of the investigation on Jan. 4, more than two weeks before Mr. Trump was inaugurated.

The Flynn legal team made a similar disclosure just two days later to transition-team lawyers.

The investigation centers around charges Mr. Flynn’s was secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey without disclosing that fact during the presidential campaign.

The White House had no comment to the New York Times.

Mr. Flynn resigned after less than a month on job as national security adviser, for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian officials.