JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Supreme Court is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments in former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove’s appeal of a school funding lawsuit. A Hinds County judge ruled against Musgrove’s 21 school district clients, rejecting arguments that the Legislature is legally bound to fully fund Mississippi’s education formula. The state says the law requiring full funding can’t actually force lawmakers to obey.

The 21 school districts that Musgrove represents demand the state pays $236 million for shorting them between 2010 and 2015. The districts also want judges to order the Legislature to never underfund the formula again.

Attorney General Jim Hood says the state is immune from having to make any payments and contends such a court order would violate the separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branches.