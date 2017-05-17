TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. (AP) - Final preparations are being made for the U.S. Open in southeastern Wisconsin where the national spotlight will soon shine on Erin Hills Golf Course.

Championship play runs June 12-18. But, before the professionals arrive, Green Bay Packers players got a chance to try out the course Wednesday. Mason Crosby, Bryan Bulaga, Don Barclay, and Jordy Nelson teed off at 8 a.m. Conditions were windy. But, Crosby, a kicker, was making the adjustments he has made at so many Packers’ games. Crosby tells WTMJ-TV (http://bit.ly/2qt2ls8 ) he’s used to working with the trajectory of the wind.

Nelson says he’s confident Wisconsinites and others will pack the event, which should only encourage tournament organizers to come back.

___

Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com