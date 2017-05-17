Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller as special counsel to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The decision heeds the call of Democrats in Congress to appoint a special prosecutor for the probe, which only grew louder after President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

The No. 2 at the Justice Department, Mr. Rosenstein inherited oversight of the investigation after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

On Wednesday, Mr. Rosenstein said he determined “it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter.

“My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination,” he said in a statement. “What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”

The White House was reportedly given little notice the announcement was coming.

About an hour and a half after the announcement, Mr. Trump issued a statement.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” Mr. Trump said. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”

During his own confirmation hearing, Mr. Rosenstein faced questions about whether he would appoint special counsel to handle the probe. He demurred at the time saying he had no knowledge of the facts of the case and was not aware of anything that would disqualify him from overseeing it, but that he would be open to the consideration “whenever I determine that it’s appropriate based on the policies and procedures of the Justice Department.”

Mr. Rosenstein said his decision was in no way a reflection of any doubt about the Justice Department’s capabilities, rather he said that due to the “unique circumstances” of the matter he believed special counsel was needed “in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome.”

Mr. Mueller, who served as FBI director for 12 years before Mr. Comey was nominated, will step down from his private law firm to avoid any conflicts of interest during the process. He will also have the authority to investigate any links or coordination between the Russian government and associates of the Trump presidential campaign as well as any other matter that arise directly out of the investigation.

The decision to appoint Mr. Mueller to the task comes the day before Mr. Rosenstein is set to brief the Senate over Mr. Comey’s firing, and will likely take much of the sting out of what otherwise was setting up to be a painful hearing.

President Trump took credit for the decision to fire the FBI director, though not before the White House first pointed to a critical memo written by Mr. Rosenstein that supported the dismissal. Democrats had geared up to push the issue of a special prosecutor, with skeptical lawmakers curious of the true role Mr. Rosenstein played in Mr. Comey’s firing.

Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, has said he believed Mr. Rosenstein was “duped” into writing the memo while Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, said it read “like political document.”