Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Wednesday that President Trump will make a decision on whether to stay in the Paris Agreement after he returns from the G-7 summit.

“I think probably after the president gets back from the G-7, and I’m actually attending the G-7 in early June, there will be a decision on Paris. Very important that we make steps there soon,” Mr. Pruitt said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump is set to meet with the G-7 May 26-27.

The EPA director also said his agency will soon have a plan regarding the West Lake Landfill outside of St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Pruitt said the failure to deal with this radioactive waste site was unacceptable.

“We’re very focused on West Lake,” he said. “We have a plan in place that we’re going to announce very soon on West Lake.”

Mr. Pruitt also said the cleanup will be funded primarily by private funds dedicated to cleaning up these sites.