Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr., the pro-gun chief lawman in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, will take a job at the Homeland Security Department, according to local press reports.

He said he will become an assistant secretary in charge of outreach to the public, including law enforcement agencies that have to deal with the department.

“I’m looking forward to joining that team,” Sheriff Clarke told 1130-AM radio.

Homeland Security did not confirm his statement, saying it’s up to Secretary John F. Kelly to make those appointments.

“Such senior positions are announced by the department when made official by the Secretary. No such announcement with regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made,” a spokeswoman said.

Sheriff Clarke, a Democrat, has been a favorite of Republicans for his law-and-order and pro-gun stances. He was a supporter of President Trump during the 2016 campaign.