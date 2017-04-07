Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he was “fine” after collapsing during a race Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., and was taken away in an ambulance.

Earlier reports said he was on the ground with CPR measures being taken, but Mr. Tillis, 56, said in a video on Twitter that he just got “overheated.”

“Hey everybody, I’m fine. Just running about 2½ miles in and got overheated. No CPR no special measures, just checking me out. See you back on the Hill,” he said in the brief video from the hospital.

Mr. Tillis was competing in the American Council of Life Insurers Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.